UoH faculty publish book on Community Radio in South Asia

By | Published: 5:37 pm

Hyderabad: Prof. Kanchan K Malik and Prof. Vinod Pavarala, both professors in the Department of Communication at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), have published a new book that they have co-edited, ‘Community Radio in South Asia: Reclaiming the Airwaves’.

Published by Routledge in international as well as South Asia editions, the book brings together distinct contributions from academics and practitioners on the state of community radio in different parts of South Asia, according to a press release on Thursday.

The volume has 16 chapters, including one each by the editors, covering the community radio scenario from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.