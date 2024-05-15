UoH PhD scholar presents paper

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 May 2024, 10:45 PM

Hyderabad: Silpa Rajeevan, PhD scholar at the Centre for the Study of Social Exclusion and Inclusive Policy, School of Social Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), working under the supervision of Dr. Rani Ratna Prabha, presented a research paper on ‘Women as Ecological Caretakers: Transformation of Gender Roles through Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) in Kerala’ at the workshop on ‘Climate Change and Inequality’ conducted by International Inequality Centre, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

