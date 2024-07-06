UoH professor Pramod K Nayar invited to join UNESCO’s pilot project

This pilot project, running for 16 weeks from Aug to Nov, seeks to provide mentorship and guidance to young people and students as they navigate various challenges and opportunities in today's world.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 July 2024, 06:13 PM

Pramod K Nayar

Hyderabad: Pramod K Nayar, a Senior Professor in the Department of English, School of Humanities, University of Hyderabad (UoH) and UNESCO Chair in Vulnerability Studies, has been invited to join a project ‘Greening with Science, Innovation, and Technology’ being organized by the UNESCO International Institute for Higher Education in Latin America and the Caribbean (IESALC) in collaboration with the United Nations Office for South-South Cooperation (UNOSSC).

This pilot project, running for 16 weeks from Aug to Nov, seeks to provide mentorship and guidance to young people and students as they navigate various challenges and opportunities in today’s world.

The UN’s South-South University Cooperation Network (SUCN) will bring together 11 leading universities, which will function as a network of regional and sub-regional hubs, and other member universities from four UNESCO Global South regions.

It aims for four outputs – Greater access to capacity building among Global South youth at higher education level, Youth-led increased technology and innovation transfers across SUCN leading and member universities, Promotion of innovative South-South cooperation partnerships, Greater evidence-based policy advocacy in higher education institutions.