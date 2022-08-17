UoH professors awarded FN-APE Fellowship 2022-23

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:15 PM, Wed - 17 August 22

Hyderabad: Prof. Bhangya Bhukya, Department of History and Prof. (Dr.) Kanchan K. Malik, Department of Communication, at University of Hyderabad (UoH), have been awarded the Fulbright-Nehru Academic and Professional Excellence Fellowship (FN-APE) for 2022-23.

Prof. Bhangya will be teaching and researching at the University of Pennsylvania, USA for a period of nine months starting from September 1 as part of this fellowship while Prof. Kanchan Malik will research and teach at the University of Texas, Austin, USA, for seven months starting September 1.