UoH research scholars attend ICDCM in Portugal

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:07 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

Hyderabad: Four PhD scholars, Devarakonda S Surya Bindu, Harita Pant, Ravikiran Nowduru and Fathima Ali Kayakool working with Prof. Vadali VSS Srikanth, School of Engineering Sciences and Technology (SEST), UoH, have presented their research work at the international conference on Diamond and Carbon Materials (ICDCM) 2022 recently held at Altis Grand Hotel, Lisbon, Portugal.

Bindu, Harita and Fathima presented their work on novel graphenaceous materials for energy storage applications, while Ravikiran presented his work on novel nanocarbons as nano additives for lubrication, according to a press release.

The scholars had interacted with professors and industrial personnel, who helped them understand the research gaps and requirements of industries to translate academic research into valuable products and several other aspects, it added.