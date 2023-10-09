| Up Case Against 13 Dairies For Discharging Animal Dung Urine In Drains

By PTI Updated On - 06:46 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

Muzaffarnagar: A case has been registered against 13 dairies in the district for allegedly discharging animal dung and urine in drains in residential areas, police said on Monday.

The case was registered following complaints made by the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB).

Station House Officer (SHO) of Civil Lines police station Sanjay Kumar Singh told reporters on Monday that police have registered a case against 13 milk dairy owners — Zulfkar, Shamshad, Abdul Samad, Sumit Chaudhary, Sajid, Akhtar, Nadeem, Mehmood, Irfan, Fauda, Aas Mohammad, Saleem and Nikhil.

The case has been registered under sections 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The UPPCB filed the complaint after these dairies were allegedly found discharging animal dung and urine in the drains.

Union minister Sanjeev Balyan had visited the area four days ago and asked the district authorities to take action in this regard.