UP gives Khadi cloth for world’s largest mask

By | Published: 11:28 am

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government is planning to create another world record by contributing to the world’s largest mask, made with Khadi. The mask will be 150 square metres in size.

The mask will be displayed in many states of the country but the dates have not yet been finalized.Additional Chief Secretary, Khadi and village industries, Navneet Sehgal said that the largest Khadi mask would be displayed through a hot air balloon with a message underlining the importance of mask in fighting the pandemic.

He said that two metres of Khadi cloth had been received from every district and this had been handed over to fashion designer Manish Tripathi who will make the mask. Manish is also collecting cloth from some other states.

Sehgal said that the need for masks will not reduce even after the vaccine arrives. Masks have played an important role in preventing the Coronavirus.

He further said that a Khadi textile exhibition will be held in January 2021. It will feature a display of clothing by famous fashion designers including Reena Dhaka, Ritu Berry, Manish Malhotra.