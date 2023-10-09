UP: Malaysian tourist found dead in hotel room in Ayodhya

A Malaysian tourist who came to visit Ayodhya, was found dead in his hotel room, an official said on Sunday

By ANI Published Date - 08:15 AM, Mon - 9 October 23

Representational Image

Ayodhya: A Malaysian tourist who came to visit Ayodhya, was found dead in his hotel room, an official said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Darma Raja RP Sammugam, age 73.

According to the police, the said person had come to Ayodhya with his family from Malaysia.

According to Dr Gautam Dilip Kumar, Medical College Ayodhya, “The incident came to light when two people went out of the hotel room, and when they came back the said person was not opening the door.

The hotel manager was called, the room was opened, and the deceased was found lying in the room. When he was brought to the hospital, he was found dead.” Police have sent the body for postmortem.

Police have sealed the hotel room and started an investigation into the incident.