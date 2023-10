| Up Man Arrested For Raping Minor Girl In Hapur

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, police said on Wednesday.

By ANI Published Date - 08:17 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

The police have sent the victim for medical treatment, they said.

A case has been registered in the rural police station on the basis of a complaint from the victim’s father, police said.

Further information is awaited.