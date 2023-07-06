UP man returning from father’s cremation, killed in car crash

A 48-year-old man, returning from the cremation of his father was killed and seven others were injured when their car crashed into a tree.

By IANS Updated On - 01:33 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Representational Image

Aligarh: A 48-year-old man, returning from the cremation of his father was killed and seven others were injured when their car crashed into a tree and overturned into a pit in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district, police said on Thursday.

Krishna Kumar, a grocery shop owner, was declared dead at the JN Medical College where all the injured were taken for treatment.

Late Wednesday evening, family members and relatives gathered in Rajghat, Bulandshahr, for the last rites.

While returning, on Anupshahr Road, the driver apparently lost control of the car in trying to avoid a collision with another vehicle, said police.

The car rammed into a tree and veered into a pit.

SHO Jawan police station Shavya Goel said: “After the autopsy, the body has been handed over to the family. No case was registered as Krishna’s family did not want to pursue legal action.”