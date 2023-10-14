UP: Mission Shakti 4.0 launched by CM Yogi dedicated to women’s health

By ANI Updated On - 01:10 AM, Sun - 15 October 23

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh CM, Yogi Adityanath, launched the fourth phase of Mission Shakti on Saturday and the Yogi government has taken significant steps in this phase to promote the well-being of women, said a press release by CMO on Saturday.

In addition to raising awareness about healthcare facilities and government schemes, the government is ensuring free consultations and treatments for various diseases, said the official statement.

Medicines and nutrition will be provided to the daughters regularly to protect them from problems like malnutrition and anaemia, added the official statement.

It is noteworthy that the Yogi government is committed to transforming the state into a healthy one, with the understanding that women’s health is integral to achieving this goal. Therefore, the government is vigorously implementing campaigns to promote women’s health and foster a culture of health consciousness.

The official release further mentioned that full cooperation and participation will be ensured by health department officials and personnel at every level in public awareness rallies under medical, health, and family welfare.

These events will utilize Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials developed by the Health Department to highlight various programs and schemes, said the press release.

Awareness and counselling services will be provided regarding the schemes and programs being run for women and girls, additionally, ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers and ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse Midwives), among others, will actively participate in rallies organized at the Gram Panchayat level, delivering awareness and counselling sessions on health programs and schemes dedicated to women and girls.

Under NPCDCS (National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke), free screening facilities for diabetes, hypertension, breast cancer, and cervical cancer will be provided to women aged 30 and above, said the official release.

Furthermore, free permanent and temporary means of family planning, along with counselling services, will be available and the initiative also includes the establishment of Nutrition Rehabilitation Centers (NRC) for malnourished girls and Sick New Born Care Units (SNCU) for critically ill infants, added the press release.

Additionally, the National Deworming Campaign (NDD) will prioritize the distribution of Albendazole tablets to children aged 1 to 19 to combat intestinal worms.

The official release further mentioned that awareness and counselling will be provided regarding health programs and schemes run for women and girls.

These schemes include Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, E-Form Voucher Service, Village Health Sanitation and Nutrition Day, Janani Suraksha Yojana, Janani Shishu Suraksha Programme, increase in delivery units for safe delivery, establishment of first referral units for complicated deliveries, and 102 ambulance services for pregnant women.

