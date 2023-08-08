Upasana Kamineni’s heartfelt initiative: Becomes a beacon of hope for single mothers at leading hospital

Apollo takes another leap forward with the launch of Apollo Children's, a pediatric paradise that promises a specialized care for single mothers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:50 PM, Tue - 8 August 23

Hyderabad: In a sincere display of compassion and commitment, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, the visionary philanthropist, has unveiled a heartwarming initiative that is set to light up lives at a well known hospital in Hyderabad.

With a legacy spanning four decades, Apollo has proven time and again to be a trailblazer in healthcare excellence. Now, it takes another leap forward with the launch of Apollo Children’s, a pediatric paradise that promises a specialized care for single mothers. From neonatal wonders to multi-organ miracles, Apollo’s Department of Pediatrics has etched its name in the heart of Hyderabad and beyond, offering advanced treatments that promises a healthier future for every child.

With open arms and an open heart, Apollo’s pediatric division extends its warmth and expertise to single mothers, granting them the privilege of free consultations. This is more than just a noble gesture, it’s a big step towards empowerment in the healthcare community.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela has woven a legacy of care, compassion, and camaraderie. Her announcement of free consultations for single mothers at Apollo Children’s is a testament to her unwavering dedication.