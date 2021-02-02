Upcoming thriller ‘A’ to hit screens on Feb 26

Directed by Ugandhar Muni and produced by Geetha Minsala under the banner Avanthika Productions, the movie’s teaser was recently released.

Hyderabad: Starring Nithin Prasanna and Preethi Asrani in the lead roles, upcoming thriller ‘A’ is all set to hit screens on February 26. Directed by Ugandhar Muni and produced by Geetha Minsala under the banner Avanthika Productions, the movie’s teaser was recently released.

“Living up to the expectations, director Ugandhar made the film appealingly well to the larger sections. The film received U/A certificate and is gearing up for a release on February 26. PVR Pictures has come forward to release the movie in theatres,” said producer Geetha Minsala.

Ugandhar Muni says, “There have been a lot of movies in the thriller genre in Telugu. But, our movie ‘A’ is completely different from all of them. The censor board too appreciated the work. The film is unique and wonderful with plenty of thrilling elements. Audiences would prove once again that they would support a film made with a new concept. Nithin Prasanna and Preethi Asrani’s pair is fabulous on the screen and producer Geetha garu encouraged us without compromising on budget and production. A special mention to Anantha Sriram for his support.”

