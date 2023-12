| Here Is A List Of Telugu Movies Shows You Can Watch On Ott This Week Starting December 18

Here is a list of Telugu movies, shows you can watch on OTT this week starting December 18

Let's look at the shows and movies that are streaming on different OTT platforms

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:26 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: This week, beginning December 18, will have some interesting shows streaming on OTTs. Let’s look at the shows and movies that are streaming on different OTT platforms:

Vyooham (series)

Cast: Sai Sushanth reddy, Ravindra vijay, Chaitanya, Preethi Asrani

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Also Read Here is a list of latest Telugu movies streaming on OTT now

Rakshasa Kavyam (film)

Cast: Abhay Bethiganti, Dayanand Reddy, Kushalini Pulapa

Where to watch: Aha

Ustaad (game show)

Where to watch: ETV Win

Sapta Sagaralu Dhaati – Side B (film) – (releasing on December 22)

Cast: Rakshit Shetty, Rukmini, Chaitra Achar, Avinash, Achuyt Kumar

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Aadikeshava (film) – (releasing on December 22)

Cast: Vaishnav Tej, Sreeleela, Aparna Das, Joju George

Where to watch: Netflix

Family (film)

Cast: Vinay Forrt, Nilja K. Baby, Divya Prabha

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar