UPSC rankers felicitated by Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat on Monday felicitated V Sanjana Simha (Rank-207) and P Divya (Rank-560), for successfully cracking the UPSC-2020 examinations.

V Sanjana Simha, a resident of Malakpet, was trained and mentored by the Commissioner for the personality test since two years. Divya, a mother of an eight-year-old girl from Jadcherla in Mahabubnagar, had not formally attended any coaching class, but prepared on her own. With the support of her husband, who is a pastor, Divya under the guidance of Mahesh Bhagwat had made through the examinations.

The Commissioner appreciated Divya’s determination and said she will was be a role model for married women preparing for civil services.

