Upset over husband not flushing toilet, woman kills self in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:22 PM, Thu - 24 March 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Upset after an argument with her husband over flushing water in the washroom, a woman died, allegedly by suicide, in her house in Kukatpally on Tuesday.

The couple, D Naveen, a private employee and D Shruthi (28), along with their two children lived at New Balaji Nagar in Kukatpally. Police said Naveen who used the washroom allegedly did not flush water and Shruthi questioned him over it. They had an argument, after which Shruthi went to the store room on the first floor and hanged herself from the ceiling fan.

The Kukatpally police are investigating.

