Upset over not finding a suitable job, youngster commits suicide in Hyderabad

15 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Upset over not being able to find a suitable job and weighed down by financial distress, a man died, allegedly by suicide on the railway tracks at Secunderabad.

According to the police, KG Maheshwar Reddy (30), an engineering student from Kadapa of Andhra Pradesh came to the city a few months ago and was staying in a rented house in Bhoiguda. He was trying to secure a job but was unsuccessful.

He was reportedly upset over it and on Sunday night, died by suicide in front of a running training near the Secunderabad Railway Station.

The Government Railway Police are investigating.