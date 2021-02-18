Urban forest parks will ensure pure oxygen to future generations: Indrakaran

He laid the foundation to an urban forest park at Boath cross roads on Thursday.

Published: 6:43 pm

Adilabad: Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy asserted that the government was creating urban forest parks to provide recreation facilities to citizens apart from forest wealth which will ensure pure oxygen to future generations. He laid the foundation to an urban forest park at Boath cross roads on Thursday. He was joined by local MLA Rathod Bapu Rao and Collector Sikta Patnaik.

The estimated cost of the facility, spread over 180 hectares, is Rs 6.23 crore. Titled Somanna Urban Forest Park, it is situated adjacent to Hyderabad-Nagpur national highway. Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran Reddy noted that Telangana Chief Minister was fascinated by forests and accordingly, steps were being taken to rejuvenate degraded wild besides planting 230 crore saplings under ambitious ‘Telanganaku Harita Haram’. He opined that the spot of the urban forest would be protected by forming a fence soon by spending Rs 3.5 crore.

The Minister said that deer, white-bellied musk deer and bears were going to be released in the park and basic amenities would be created for the convenience of tourists. He stated that arrangements would be made for drawing children to the park. He informed that the government had granted Rs 850 crore to erect the long pending Kupti irrigation project to irrigate agriculture fields belonging to Boath Assembly segment.

Wild boar menace

Indrakaran further stated that 30 hunters were identified for addressing the wild boar menace, and requested farmers to share information about the herbivores with local sarpanchs if they damage their crops. He said that steps were taken for controlling the population of monkeys. He cited creation of a monkey rehabilitation centre in Nirmal. The Minister expressed his gratitude to those who extended their cooperation in making ‘Koti Vriksharchana’ a grand success on Wednesday.

Bapu Rao thanks minister

Bapu Rao said that Boath Assembly constituency was undergoing a remarkable growth on many fronts. He said that resorts would be created in the park for attracting tourists. He thanked the Minister for extending his support in the growth of the backward segment. He requested the authorities concerned to ensure quality in the works.

Sikta said that eco-tourism was developed in the district with the help of all sections of the society. She stated that it would create livelihood to locals. She informed that Adilabad would add another urban park being created in Mavala mandal centre. She opined the district had potential to shine in the map of tourism. Chief Conservator of Forests CP Vinod Kumar and local public representatives were present.