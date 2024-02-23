Indrakaran, Jogu Ramanna express shock over Lasya Nanditha’s demise

Former MLAs Koneru Konappa, Mancherial BRS district president Balka Suman, Boath legislator Anil Jadhav and Asifabad MLA Kova Laxmi expressed condolences to the bereaved family members of Nanditha.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 February 2024, 10:54 AM

Lasya Nanditha

Nirmal: Former minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy expressed shock over the untimely demise of Cantonment MLA G Lasya Nanditha who passed away in a road mishap early on Friday morning.

Reddy said that he was pained by the death of the young legislator of the BRS. He prayed to God to rest her soul in peace and to give strength to her family to cope with the irreversible loss. He stated that Telangana lost a promising legislator.

Meanwhile, former MLAs Jogu Ramanna, Koneru Konappa, Mancherial BRS district president Balka Suman, Boath legislator Anil Jadhav and Asifabad MLA Kova Laxmi expressed condolences to the bereaved family members of Nanditha. They mourned the death of the Cantonment legislator.