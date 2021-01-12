Urban landscape changing for better: KCR

CM said the measures to increase cleanliness and green cover as well as to improve basic infrastructure, was yielding good results in all ULBs under the programme

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao observed that the urban landscape was changing for better due to the Pattana Pragathi programme in the State. He said the measures to increase cleanliness and green cover as well as to improve basic infrastructure, was yielding good results in all the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) under the programme.

He pointed out that in addition to funds being sanctioned to GHMC and other Municipal Corporations, the State government was releasing Rs 148 crore every year for the developmental programme in the urban areas.

During the meeting with the Ministers and the District Collectors at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday, the Chief Minister stated that people living in urban areas should not be exposed to a polluted and unhealthy environment. Hence, the State government has launched special programmes to increase green cover and cleanliness. He said efforts have begun to lift garbage from every household and transport it to the dumping yards through effective solid waste management.

“In addition to existing 2,802 sanitation vehicles, the State government is procuring 2,004 new vehicles. In all, 4,806 sanitation vehicles will be made available for garbage collections in all the ULBs in the State. The dumping yards are also getting ready in all the urban areas,” Chandrashekhar Rao said. About 1,018 plant nurseries in ULBs in addition 500 nurseries under GHMC, have been established to supply saplings for improving green cover in ULBs.

The Chief Minister asserted that the State government was committed to construct one Vaikuntadhamam (crematorium) for every one lakh population in ULBs and efforts are being made in this regard. The municipal officials were instructed to purchase private lands for the crematoriums. He assured to allocate funds for construction of integrated vegetarian and non-vegetarian markets in 116 ULBs in the State Budget for next financial year. He expressed his readiness to construct more markets based on the local population. He suggested that the officials use the available government lands and properties for construction of public toilets especially for women who are facing problems in the absence of adequate toilets.

Meanwhile, Chandrashekhar Rao announced that the first phase of sheep distribution scheme will resume across the State from January 16. About 28,000 applicants who were left out in the first phase which was halted due to COVID pandemic, will receive the sheep units. He assured to allocate necessary funds to launch the second phase of sheep distirbution programme in the coming State Budget for 2021-22.

He also asked the officials to remain alert as the Bird Flu was spreading in the country at various places. Though no cases of the Bird Flu were found in Telangana State, he directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to convene a meeting with the Ministers, the officials and the experts concerned on Tuesday and formulate the precautionary measures required to contain the spread of the Bird Flu in the State.

The Chief Minister instructed that all measures should be taken for the protection of tanks in the villages. He directed the officials to constitute a Tank Protection Committee chaired by the District Collector for the protection of tanks.

