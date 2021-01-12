Ensure vaccination is smooth: KCR

Suggests advance arrangements be made to provide medical treatment if one develops a reaction

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday directed the authorities concerned to make all arrangements for administration of Covid vaccine across the State commencing January 16. He suggested that advance arrangements be made to provide necessary medical treatment if anyone develops a reaction after getting vaccinated.

The Chief Minister reviewed the arrangements for the vaccination programme at a meeting of Ministers and District Collectors at Pragathi Bhavan before participating in a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pointing out that the Union government had approved Covishield developed by Serum Institute of India and Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech as effective vaccines, the Chief Minister said it was decided frontline workers would be administered the vaccine first on priority. “The vaccine should be administered to frontline workers including medical and health personnel, ASHA workers, Anganwadi personnel along with police and security forces, sanitation workers and others who are working in the forefront to prevent spread of Coronavirus,” he said.

Later, the vaccine will be provided to people aged over 50 years and also those suffering from chronic ailments. Sarpanches and panchayat secretaries have been instructed to take up the responsibility of bringing eligible persons to the vaccine administration centres in order of priority, while station house officers at police stations have been made responsible for getting police and other security forces vaccinated.

The Chief Minister said the State government had already made necessary arrangements to administer the vaccine at 1,213 primary healthcare centres across the State. Around 866 cold chain points have been set up to transport the vaccine, and volunteers have been kept ready at all levels. While a committee led by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar will oversee the vaccination programme at the State level, task force committees have been set up at the district and zonal levels to monitor the vaccination drive.

“Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, ZPTC members and other elected representatives should actively participate in the vaccination programme. A room with a doctor will be made available at the vaccination centres to provide immediate medical treatment to anyone who develops reaction after vaccination. An ambulance will also be made available at each vaccine centre. We will also set up a call centre at the State level for necessary support,” Rao said, and emphasised the need to strictly follow Covid guidelines throughout the vaccination process.

