Hyderabad: KISAN Agri Show from March 3

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:57 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Hyderabad: The 32nd edition of the KISAN Agri show will be inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy at HITEX Exhibition Centre here on March 3. The agri show will have more than 150 exhibitors displaying the latest products and innovative concepts in agriculture and over 30,000 visitors from across Telangana and neighbouring States are expected to visit the event. The three-day event will be open to the public from March 3 to 5.

SPARK Pavilion of Agri Startups will be a major attraction at KISAN Agri Show, where over 20 agri startups will present their new technologies and concepts, particularly evolved for Indian agro-climatic conditions.

Gnana Kendram, set up by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Agriculture University, and ICAR institutions will provide farmers with latest information and knowledge about new technologies and innovations, a press release said. It will focus on agri input, water management, tools and implements, seeds and planting material to help farmers locate things of their interest.