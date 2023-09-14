Urvashi Rautela channels her inner Audrey Hepburn at TIFF for her ‘Dil Hai Grey’ movie premiere

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Hyderabad: The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has always been a platform for celebrities to showcase their impeccable style and fashion sense on the red carpet. Urvashi Rautela left everyone in awe with her stunning Audrey Hepburn-inspired look during the premiere of her movie ‘Dil Hai Grey’. Urvashi took to her social media to share pictures of her red carpet appearance.

Urvashi’s choice of outfit for the TIFF 2023 premiere was nothing short of iconic. She donned an off-shoulder black shimmer bodycon dress by Reve couture that exuded old Hollywood glamour. The dress featured a long net tail attached to the back, adding a touch of drama and sophistication to her ensemble. The off-shoulder neckline and the fitted silhouette of the dress accentuated a perfectly toned curvy figure, making her look every bit the glamorous diva she is.

She channelled her inner Audrey Hepburn by opting for bold and striking makeup. She chose a nude glossy lip, along with a Barbie-style bun in her hair, adding a touch of vintage chic to her overall appearance. She completed her entire look with diamond earrings and rings. The actor made our hearts skip a beat with her gorgeous look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

Sharing the pictures on her social media she captioned, “At Toronto International Film Festival for the Official Premiere of my upcoming film #DilHaiGray … Thank you @tiff_net .. Can’t wait to see and meet all my international fans, especially in Canada. So honoured .. (sic)”

Urvashi’s outfit and styling choices at TIFF 2023, undoubtedly, gave off the perfect Tiffany vibes. As soon as she shared the pictures, fans went crazy on social media and showered the actor with love with comments like “❤❤❤ looking too pretty”, “Itna Sundar koi kaise ho sakta hai ..,” Haaye ye Apsara… ❤❤❤(sic)”, “Most Charming Star In The Bollywood Industry”, “heart of queen of all world❤❤”

Urvashi definitely stole our heats once again with her sartorial choices. The actor is seen romancing ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ winner Elvish Yadav on-screen in their latest song ‘Hum To Deewane’, which released on September 14.