US-based Foxx Life Sciences to invest Rs. 200 crore in TS

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:53 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

Hyderabad: The United States-headquarted Foxx Life Sciences has announced plans to invest Rs.200 crore in Telangana to expand capabilities in pharmaceutical single use technology (SUT) for drug manufacturing. The company had chosen Telangana as their first international plant a few years ago and successfully started a warehouse, a White Room for Laboratory products and a state of the art Class VI clean Room.

A privately held world leader in custom single-use systems (SUS) including tubing, bag, bottle, flask and carboy assemblies, filtration, fluid management, laboratory safety products, plastic labware, tubing, gaskets, hoses, stainless steel and glassware for the research, biotech, and pharmaceutical industries.

“Foxx Life Sciences is proud to choose Hyderabad, for our first international plant. I thank Mr. Thomas Taylor, our President for selecting Hyderabad location to grow Foxx. Our President admires vibrant pharma ecosystem of Hyderabad and acknowledges the rapid growth potential in coming years. Also, we value the support and encouragement receives from the state and committed to develop world class facility to support customers with custom medical and SUT Pharma assemblies at a lower cost,” Foxx Life Sciences India managing director Eknath Kulkarni said.

Meanwhile, the Surface Measurement Systems group of companies, which provide world leading technology and science on particulate material announced the setting up of their Particle Characterization Laboratories (PCL) in Hyderabad with total investment of over USD 2 million initial capital investment and said they were planning to invest USD 3 million over the next three years of operations. IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao had met with the Managing Director of the company Professor Daryl Williams during his visit to UK in May 2022 and the company has already completed establishment of their facility.

“I congratulate Prof. Daryl Williams and his team for opening up of Particle Characterisation Laboratories in Hyderabad. This is a remarkable accomplishment and I wish them all the very best in this new endeavor,” the Minister said.

On the other hand, Eagle Genomics, a pioneering tech bio platform company headquartered in UK, also announced that it is expanding its capabilities in Hyderabad. The company leadership met with Minister Rama Rao during the BioAsia 2023 event and informed him of their expansion plans. The company, which started with 20 employees a few years ago, has already grown to 61 engaged in cutting edge bioinformatics and data analytics works.

The Genome Valley has been an important milestone in Eagle Genomics’ customer-driven expansion. Eagle Genomics sees India as a critical base as part of its continued international expansion, a press release said.