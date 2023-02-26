Hyderabad: Bikeathon and walkathon organised to sensitise people on rare diseases

To sensitise people on rare diseases and on the occasion of World Rare Diseases Day (February 28), the Indian Organization for Rare Diseases (IORD) organised a bikeathon and walkathon.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:22 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

Hyderabad: To sensitise people on rare diseases and on the occasion of World Rare Diseases Day (February 28), the Indian Organization for Rare Diseases (IORD) organised a bikeathon and walkathon on Sunday, which was attended by over a thousand participants including survivors, patients suffering from rare ailments and their relatives at Necklace Road.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT, flagged-off the event, and said, “we discussed with drug companies on how they could bring down the cost of drugs for rare diseases. Recently, we discussed with Novartis about the possibility of the drug company itself absorbing some of the costs and discussions are happening.”

President and CEO, IORD, Prof Ramaiah Muthyala, Chairman, Jeedimetla Effluent Treatment Ltd (JETL), G. K. B. Chowdary, members from several voluntary organizations were present in the event, which was supported by Telangana government, Nakoda Chemicals Ltd and JETL.