NWDA meeting on river interlinking on March 6

The National Water Development Agency (NWDA) would be holding a meeting of Task Force for Interlinking of Rivers on March 6 at Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:15 PM, Sun - 26 February 23

NWDA director Bhupal Singh will discuss issues related to river connectivity with the secretaries of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kamataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and other States.

According to Irrigation officials, the NWDA during its last meeting had said the water required for connecting the Godavari-Krishna rivers would be taken from Sammakka Sagar Barrage or Ichampally. Several States including Telangana have requested that the Godavari-Cauvery Link Project should be taken up only after Mahanadi-Godavari linking project works were taken up.

Telangana would be taking up many issues related to river linking projects during the task force meeting, officials of the irrigation department said.