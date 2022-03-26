US-based Sprinklr to set up office in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:52 PM, Sat - 26 March 22

Hyderabad: US-based software company Sprinklr will set up its office in Hyderabad to create employment for 200 IT professionals. The company said the workforce will grow five-fold to 1,000 in about three to five years. The announcement came after IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao met the Sprinklr leadership in New York.

Sprinklr is an American software company that develops a software-as-a-service customer experience management (CXM) platform. During the meeting, Rama Rao highlighted the IT ecosystem existing in Telangana and assured that the Government of Telangana will provide complete assistance to the company.

The company’s software, called Sprinklr, combines different applications for social media marketing, social advertising, content management, collaboration, employee advocacy, customer care, social media research, and social media monitoring.

Sprinklr was founded in 2009 by technology executive Ragy Thomas. The company went public in June last year on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CXM. The company has its regional headquarters at London and Singapore. It employs 3,700 people in 25 countries across 24 time zones and 27 languages. Out of this, 1,700 employees are based out of Gurgaon and Bangalore locations.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .