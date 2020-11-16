US remains popular destination for Indian students

High quality education, global recognition, flexibility, and exceptional reputation of the US higher education system has continued to attract students from around the world to pursue their ‘study in America’ dream

By | Monika Setia | Published: 12:07 am 11:31 pm

As we restart our column ‘DestinationUSA’ today, we begin by talking about the relevance and impact of international education, learning, and exchange. We choose this topic today as the US Department of State and the US Department of Education jointly celebrate International Education Week (IEW) from November 16-20, to highlight the benefits of international education and exchange worldwide.

The United States remains the most popular destination for higher education by Indian students. High quality education, global recognition, flexibility, and exceptional reputation of the US higher education system has continued to attract students from around the world to pursue their ‘study in America’ dream. It is relatively easy to put together a list (a rather long one) of leaders, professionals, academicians, and entrepreneurs from India who have studied in the United States and made a successful mark in their respective domains and fields of studies.

During this week, the US Consulate General Hyderabad and the United States-India Educational Foundation (the Fulbright Commission in India) brings together a series of programmes to celebrate International Education Week from November 16-20. Some of the events in offering are:

– “Arts and artists: Connecting the missing dots through US higher education and exchanges: Tuesday, November 17 from 6:00-7:30 pm IST (Join Facebook live at https://www.facebook.com/usconsulategeneralhyderabad/)

– “5-Steps to study in the US and US student visa process: Joint session by US Consulate Hyderabad and EducationUSA” Thursday, November 19 from 3:30 p.m. -5:00 pm IST (Register at https://tinyurl.com/y4zt2yhh)

– “PhD and Beyond: Offerings from US higher education and Fulbright-Nehru Exchange Programs”. Friday, November 20 from 3:30-5:00 pm IST (Register at https://tinyurl.com/y4o93qe8)

– “EducationUSA workshop: Crafting Essays for undergraduate applications to US universities “Saturday, November 21 from 10:00 am -12:00 pm IST (Register at https://tinyurl.com/yyv4ee8g)

– “EducationUSA workshop: Crafting SOP/Personal Statement for graduate applications to US universities” Saturday, November 21 from 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. IST (Register at https://tinyurl.com/y3r2vgy8)

We look forward to our readers joining the celebrations by participating in events of their interest. Also, we request you to look out for special announcements and videos on the U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad social media handles. Please visit www.educationusa.org / www.usief.org.in or contact [email protected] for further information or any queries related to IEW celebrations in the region. Also, connect with EducationUSA India on Instagram (@educationusaindia) and Facebook (@EducationUSAIndia) handles.

We are excited to restart the journey to US higher education with our audience. As we relaunch the column, we want to remind the readers that the weekly column “DestinationUSA” is designed with the goal to provide the right information on higher education opportunities in the United States. The information in the column is provided by subject matter experts. The audience may also interact with the authors of the column through the Q&A section, by asking questions on topics of their interest.

(The author is the Regional Officer and EducationUSA Adviser at the U.S. – India Educational Foundation based at the U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad)

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .