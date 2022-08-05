Use ‘pomodoro’ technique to sort your thoughts out

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:06 PM, Fri - 5 August 22

Hyderabad: Having decided to crack the TSPSC, you must have tried to understand the ocean of syllabus that needs to be covered and the limited time in hand. Well, don’t panic. Use this ‘pomodoro technique’ to sort your thoughts out and know where exactly you are heading with the syllabus.

But what is the pomodoro technique?

For the ones who have watched the film ‘Aravindha Sametha’, the word pomodoro might ring a bell. Well, recalling the scene from the film, when actor Pooja Hegde is left confused with ample work that needs to be completed in a month’s time, actor Jr NTR introduces the pomodoro (tomato in Italian) technique to the actor.

In the technique, Pooja is given 25 minutes set by the tomato-like clock during which she is asked to sort out her syllabus and her plan of action for the projects in the course. Well, it surely worked for her in the film.

So the pomodoro technique is a popular time-management method invented by Italian Francesco Cirillo. It is proven to be very useful when you have a lot to do and get distracted often. It encourages you to work within the time you have, rather than struggle against it. The technique also works if you have a lot of repetitive work to do like studying subjects like Indian History for over an hour.

Sometimes when faced with a large task or a series of tasks, it can be hard to get started, or maintain motivation. By breaking the work into short intervals that are followed by short breaks, the task becomes more manageable, it becomes a matter of putting one foot in front of the other.

Using the technique

To use the technique, you just have to pick one task or simply understand what it is exactly that you want to finish. Then set a timer for 25-30 minutes and simply get to work with complete focus. And when the buzzer sounds, take a five-minute break and get back to work again. After around four sessions of the same kind, take a longer break. Record each session with a tick or any mark in your notebook or study material.

Even timer clocks on smartphones can be used for the technique but remember to keep the internet off so you don’t get distracted often. You can also find similar techniques to finish the task at hand with confidence. Good luck!