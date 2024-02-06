Users of several Banks and UPI-enabled apps face payment failures; netizens complain

Many took to social media to report that they have been facing issues while making payment via UPI apps like Google Pay, PhonePe and BHIM.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 February 2024, 09:04 PM

Hyderabad: Various banks and Unified Payment Interface (UPI) appears to be facing outage across the country on Tuesday, even as several users reported failure of payments. Many took to social media to report that they have been facing issues while making payment via UPI apps like Google Pay, PhonePe and BHIM.

With this, social media platforms were flooded with complaints of disruptions which persisted over several hours. The number of people taking to social media suggests that there is a widespread outage affecting the functionality of UPI.

Neither banks nor National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) have acknowledged the outage despite several reports on payment failure.