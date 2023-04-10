USIF to host free EB-5 consultations in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Mon - 10 April 23

Source: Twitter/@EB5

Hyderabad: In order to provide an opportunity for families in India to invest in a global future, the US Immigration Fund (USIF) is all set to kick-start a 2-day roadshow in Hyderabad on April 19 and April 20.

With the 2-day roadshow, the USIF intends to educate investors and families on the details of the EB-5 program and the process of obtaining a US Green Card through high-quality real estate investments throughout the US. The meeting gives an opportunity for investors to meet one-on-one with the USIF team as well as an established immigration attorney from Donoso & Partners LLC.

In addition to Hyderabad, roadshows will also be held in other 4 cities – Mumbai (April 13-16), Delhi (April 17-18), Chennai (April 23), and Bengaluru (April 24-25).

Created by US Congress in 1990, the EB-5 enables high-net-worth foreign investors to obtain a US Visa by investing in a US business. Besides opening doors for US residency for Indian investors, including spouses and unmarried children under 21, the EB-5 program also provides a potential return on their investment.

The USIF is currently offering two distinctive projects for EB-5 investment, Pier Village Phase V and TSX Broadway, both with exceptional developers with strong track records of success.

