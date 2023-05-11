Ustaad Bhagat Singh poster is filled with Pawan Kalyan’s swag

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, completed its first schedule. The second schedule will begin this month.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:20 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Ustaad Bhagat Singh is surely one of the most powerful ones in the upcoming films in Telugu. This is because of the combination of Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar. This duo had already created records with their first collaboration, Gabbar Singh, in 2012. Now, after 21 years, they are back to recreate those records on their names again with Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, has completed its first schedule recently. The second schedule is likely to begin this month. Meanwhile, the makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh have a special gift for the powerstar fans based on the shoot from the first schedule.

Today, Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s glimpse is going to be released in Hyderabad. The glimpse launch event will take place in Sandhya 35mm theatres in RTC X Roads, Hyderabad. 4:59 p.m. is the time locked for the release of the Ustaad glimpse. This glimpse is named “UBS Mass Glimpse.”

The film stars Sreeleela and Pankaj Tripathi in prominent roles. The female lead has not yet been announced. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music for the film.

– Kiran