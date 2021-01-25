Utilize your vote to strengthen democracy, electors in erstwhile Adilabad told

Collector Sikta Patnaik advised youngsters aged above 18 to enrol their names as electors. She told them to elect efficient and dedicated persons by participating in the process of voting

By | Published: 9:58 pm

Adilabad: The 11th National Voters’ Day was observed in the erstwhile Adilabad district on Monday. Collectors of Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts took part in the programmes held to mark the occasion.

In Adilabad, Collector Sikta Patnaik advised youngsters aged above 18 to enrol their names as electors. She told them to elect efficient and dedicated persons by participating in the process of voting. She stated that the district accounted for 4.20 lakh electors. Of them, 2,26,142 belong to Adilabad Assembly constituency, while Boath Assembly segment has 1,19,314 voters, she informed.

The IAS officer opined that the National Voters’ Day was organised to create awareness among electors over their rights, facts and precautions while exercising the franchise. She stressed the need to enhance understanding among Non-Residents of India, senior citizens and youngsters on the elections and votes. She added the day had been observed in the country since 2011.

Additional Sessions Court Judge Y Jaya Prasad, who was also present at the event, observed that the election commission should ensure that electors freely and democratically exercise their franchise. The government’s objective should be equality, justice to all and harmony among all sections of the society, he opined. He urged electors to utilize their rights without fail.

Meanwhile, Mancherial Collector Bharati Hollikeri said that electors could play a vital role in building a fine society by participating in elections. She stated that India, one of the largest democratic countries in the world, provided the right to vote. Everyone must realize the value of it and utilize it for strengthening democracy, she opined.

Administrative Officer Suresh, Chief Planning officer Satyanarayana Reddy, District Educational Officer Venkateshwarlu, District Intermediate Officer Shailaja, District Youth and Sports Officer Srikanth Reddy, Mancherial Revenue Officer Ramesh, Municipal commissioner Swarupa Rani and Tahsildar Rajeshwar were present.

