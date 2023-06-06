UTT Table Tennis championship: Ankolika, Shanaya, Ariv emerge champions

09:00 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Hyderabad: Ankolika Chakraborty from West Bengal recorded a comfortable straight-set victory to clinch title in the under-13 youth girls category at the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis championship, conducted by Telangana State Table Tennis Association, at the Firefox Sports & Resorts, Moinabad, on Tuesday.

She defeated Rajni Shah of the National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), Kolkata in the final. In the under-11 boys category, Ariv Dutta of the NCOE got the better of top seed Krish Vinodh of Tamil Nadu. After losing the first set, he rallied to record a comfortable 3-1 victory for the top honours.

However, it was disappointment for Telangana paddler in the under-11 girls final.

Venkata Mahima Krishna from the State lost to Shayana Tyagi in the summit clash.

Results: Final: U-11 Youth Boys: Ariv Dutta (NOCE) bt Krish Vinodh (TN) 9-11, 11-9,11-4, 11-4; U-11 Youth Girls: Shayana Tyagi bt Venkata Mahima Krishna (TEL) 1-10, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8; U-13 Youth Girls: Ankolika Chakraborty (WB) bt Rajni Shah (NCOE) 11-3, 11-4, 11-3.