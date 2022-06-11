Uttam Kumar Reddy faces ire of people during Rachhabanda programme

Suryapet: Nalgonda MP and senior Congress leader N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday faced the ire of people during Racchabanda at Gondriyala village of Ananthagiri mandal in the district. Along with his wife and Kodad former MLA Padmavathi, Uttam Kumar Reddy conducted Racchabanda at Gongriyala, Lakkaram and Kothagudem in Kodad assembly constituency in the district.

While conducting Rachhabanda at Gondriyala, a group of people majority of them women questioned Uttam Kumar Reddy for visiting their village after over five years. They reminded that he was elected to Legislative Assembly in 1999 and 2004 elections from Kodad assembly constituency with their votes. Many of the poor families don’t have pucca houses in the village and he had not benefited them even when he held Housing minister post in the Congress government.

People directly questioned Uttam Kumar Reddy whether he had visited the village to get the votes to Congress candidates in the next elections. Angered with the comments of the people, Uttam Kumar Reddy abruptly wound up the Rachhabanda programme there saying he did not want the votes of the villagers.