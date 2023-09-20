Uttar Pradesh on high alert for dengue, deputy CM Brajesh Pathak monitors cases

He said that there is no scarcity of hospital beds and those who require hospitalisation will be admitted.

By ANI Published Date - 03:45 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Lucknow: Amidst a surge in dengue cases in the state, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak has said there is no case for serious concern and that authorities are monitoring cases in a day-to-day basis.

According to latest estimates, the State has recorded 406 dengue cases this year alone “There is no serious concern regarding Dengue. We are on alert mode and day-to-day monitoring has been done. Beds are reserved for patients and there is no scarcity of blood…,” Uttar Pradesh Deputy chief minister said.

Pathak further said the leave of officials has been cancelled.

He said that there is no scarcity of hospital beds and those who require hospitalisation will be admitted.

“Regarding the campaign on communicable diseases, the Municipal Corporation and Panchayat Raj are conducting a campaign to kill He said that there is no scarcity of hospital beds and those who require hospitalisation will be admitted.,” he said.

The changing weather conditions have led to an outbreak of the contagious viral fever in Uttar Pradesh. Several people are falling sick and flooding the district hospital, a doctor said.

“The weather is changing consistently, sometimes it is raining, sometimes it is sunny and when there is rainfall, water logging takes place. The constant changes in weather and surge in mosquitoes due to rain have caused people to fall sick,” said Gorakhpur Hospital physician Dr VK Suman.