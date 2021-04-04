Uttar Pradesh: Seven-year-old boy sodomised in Shamli

According to a complaint lodged by the minor’s mother, the accused, identified as Wasil, took her son to a secluded place on Saturday and allegedly sodomised him.

By | Published: 1:05 pm

Muzaffarnagar: A seven-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised by a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, police said on Sunday.

According to a complaint lodged by the minor’s mother, the accused, identified as Wasil, took her son to a secluded place on Saturday and allegedly sodomised him.

The accused also threatened the minor of dire consequences if he told anyone about the incident, SHO Premvir Rana said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the IPC and efforts were underway to nab the accused, he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .