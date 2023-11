Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami And PM Narendra Modi React | Uttarakhand News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inquired about the incident and assured all possible assistance

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an inspection of the Yamunotri National Highway, where a section of an under-construction tunnel near Silkyara collapsed, trapping 40 workers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inquired about the incident and assured all possible assistance.

Watch: