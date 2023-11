Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation DAY 5 LIVE | Uttarkashi News Live

Rescue operations continue for the fifth day in the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse incident, with 40 trapped workers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:03 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

Hyderabad: Rescue operations continue for the fifth day in the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse incident, with 40 trapped workers. The workers were to be taken to the Rishikesh AIIMS for treatment. Currently, food and water are provided inside the tunnel. The NHIDCL Tunnel Project Director confirms machine installation completion and is confident of a successful rescue today.