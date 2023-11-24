Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Update: Just 12 More Hours To Complete The Rescue | Uttarkashi News

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

The rescue mission to evacuate 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand’s Silkyara tunnel resumed this morning following an overnight delay in drilling caused by an iron mesh obstructing the escape passage. Bhaskar Khulbe, former advisor to the prime minister’s office, reported that removing the mesh in the confined and oxygen-deprived environment took six hours, causing a 12 to 14-hour setback in the operation.