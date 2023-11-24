Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue: Welding Team Challenges Obstacles And Mission Gets Progressed | Uttarkashi

Rescue efforts in Silkyara, Uttarkashi, have made progress after 13 days of tunnel collapse, with a 25-ton platform undergoing reinforcement and a possible restart of rescue operations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:12 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Rescue efforts in Silkyara, Uttarkashi, have made progress after 13 days of tunnel collapse, with a 25-ton platform undergoing reinforcement and a possible restart of rescue operations.