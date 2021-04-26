Vaccinate all citizens for free, waive GST on Remdesivir: Owaisi

“It is the responsibility of the Union government to provide vaccination to all citizens free of cost. It is public money and should be used for the citizens at this crucial time,” Owaisi said.

By | Published: 1:27 pm

Hyderabad: All India Majlis e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi demanded the Union government to provide vaccination free of cost to all citizens of the country. He also demanded that the government waive the GST on Remdesivir and other vials used for treatment of Covid-19.

“It is the responsibility of the Union government to provide vaccination to all citizens free of cost. It is public money and should be used for the citizens at this crucial time,” Owaisi said.

The AIMIM chief also criticized the Narendra Modi-led government for pushing the country into crisis with its overconfidence and lack of groundwork despite regular alerts from different experts and agencies.

“In the World Economic Forum meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated that India had successfully battled Covid-19. A similar statement was made in the Parliament. Today the country is facing a tough situation because of the failure of the Union government,” he told reporters on Monday.

Criticizing the Union government for failing to properly use and monitor the PM Care Fund, he said the government failed in ensuring ‘Right to Life’ a fundamental right of every citizen of the country. “They talked about ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ and now are importing oxygen and medicine from other countries.

“Show what was done since December when all were warning of a brutal second wave. I call it a man-made disaster,” he said.

On election rallies and public meetings allowed in the country, he said the Election Commission of India should take a call on it.