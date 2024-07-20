Vaishnavi grabs top honours at 3rd Charminar Challenge Khelo Hyderabad Athletic C’ship

S Vaishnavi of BRR GHS emerged champion in the girls category of the Under-14 400m run at 3rd Charminar Challenge Khelo Hyderabad Athletic Championship on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 July 2024, 11:30 PM

Medal winners of the girls category of the Under-14 400m run in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad: S Vaishnavi of BRR GHS emerged champion in the girls category of the Under-14 400m run in the Hyderabad District Athletic Association’s 3rd Charminar Challenge Khelo Hyderabad Athletic Championship at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Vaishnavi completed the race with a timing of 01:15:67s taking the top spot ahead of U Avani of Chirec International and Swara Amiti Patil of AECS-II, who finished in second and third places respectively.

Results: 400m Run: U-14: Girls: 1. S Vaishnavi (BRR GHS) (01:15:67s), 2. U Avani (Chirec International) (01:17:25s), 3. Swara Amiti Patil (AECS-II) (01:20:83s); Boys: 1. Joshua (ISS AC) (59:79s), 2. G Naga Shashank (CFS) (01:03:26s), 3. Laksmi Narsimha (HPS Ramanthapur) (01:06:68s); U-15: Girls: 1. Ch Prasamsha (SAI) (01:02:34s), 2. Giri Krishna (HPS Ramanthapur) (01:13:54s), 3. T Shriya (Chirec International) (01:19:35s); Boys: 1. Hrushikesh (Chirec International) (57:78s), 2. K Suharshith (AECZ) (01:00:56s), 3. Mir Mohd Tajamul (Defence Lab) (01:02:53s).