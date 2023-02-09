Hyderabad to celebrate queer love stories ahead of Valentine’s Day

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:51 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Hyderabad: Valentine’s Day is around the corner and like every year; gift stores, flower bouquet sellers, and restaurants are all bustling with enthusiastic customers.

Adding an inclusive and queer-friendly touch to the city’s week of love, Hyderabad will witness a unique celebration of queer love.

Mobbera Foundation, an organisation that works for LGBTQ welfare in Hyderabad, is hosting ‘Numaish-e-Satrangi Ishq’ this Sunday, February 12, at the city’s cultural hub Lamakaan on Road No. 1, Banjara Hills.

It is inspired by the city’s landmark annual consumer exhibition ‘Numaish Masnuāt-e-Mulki’, which is currently under way at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally.

The event, starting at 3:30 in the afternoon, will serve as a safe space for queer individuals to share their stories of attachments, emotions, and love.

Noted queer artistes in the city will be performing at the event, in addition to other acts and art exhibitions that showcase emotions of love in the community.

Those looking to share their story or perform at the event can register at the link provided on the organisation’s social media platforms.

Mobbera Foundation is also offering a free upskilling programme for individuals from the community in collaboration with UWH Hyderabad. Through this, one can complete certificate courses like full stack development, digital marketing, data analytics, and others.