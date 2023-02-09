Hyderabad preps for Valentine’s Day

A vendor puts flower bouquets for sale in Hyderabad on Thursday. —Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: Cafés, restaurants, hotels and shops in the city are warming up for one of their busiest days of the year as the city is gearing up for February 14 i.e., Valentine’s Day. While malls are being decked up, makeshift stalls with gift items are adorning major market areas.

Jewellery outlets are chalking out innovative marketing strategies to woo customers, and restaurants are adding special menus and seeing a rise in reservations. While couples are getting everything set to spend quality time together, singles are prepped to celebrate self-love and friendship. Clubs are setting forth special drink menus, surprise goodies, and packages.

All things red are vanishing off the shelves fast, says a gift shop owner adding that they have come up with discounts, too. “Chocolates, flowers, jewellery, cards, and teddy bears are in demand. People are buying gifts for their significant others, friends, and family members,” he shares. However, retailers say they are expecting lesser profit compared to previous years. “Profits are dropping because of appealing offers available online.

Most people are no longer willing to buy things offline,” says Venkatesh.

Meanwhile, while some couples prefer to spend the day amid serenity and solace, others say they prefer partying. “What is a better way to celebrate the day than in nature? We are planning a getaway in Ananthagiri Hills,” says a couple. Meanwhile, the cops are all set to be on alert to tackle possible troublemakers on Valentine’s Day in the city.

Elaborate security arrangements will be made at various recreational hubs. Police patrolling will be increased at multiple places to nab if anyone attempts to disrupt celebrations.