Vande Bharat Express from Mumbai to Goa; check timing and ticket price

The Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week, except Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:15 PM, Sat - 3 June 23

Hyderabad: The Vande Bharat Express, a semi-high-speed train, will soon be launched from Mumbai to Goa. The train is expected to reduce the travel time between the two cities by over an hour, from the current Tejas Express 8 hours and 50 minutes to 7 hours and 50 minutes. The Express will operate six days a week, except Friday.

The Vande Bharat Express from Mumbai to Goa is likely to have 10 stops in its route: CSMT, Dadar, Thane, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Thivim, and Madgaon. The ticket price for the Vande Bharat Express Mumbai to Goa is expected to be around Rs 1,400. However, the regular timetable of the express and ticket price have not yet been announced.

The launch of the Vande Bharat Express is a welcome development for travellers between Mumbai and Goa. The train is expected to provide a more comfortable and faster travel option.