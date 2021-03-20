Vani Devi’s victory tribute to PV Narasimha Rao: Puvvada

Ajay Kumar thanked the graduates and people, who stood by the TRS at the crucial moment and elected the TRS nominee with a huge majority

By | Published: 10:01 pm

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar expressed pleasure at the victory of the TRS candidate Surabhi Vani Devi in Hyderabad-Rangareddy- Mahabubnagar Graduates MLC constituency election.

In a statement on Saturday, he said the victory belongs to the graduates and the people of Telangana. The people of Telangana have rejected the national parties once again and endorsed the leadership of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Ajay Kumar thanked the graduates and people, who stood by the TRS at the crucial moment and elected the TRS nominee with a huge majority. The encouragement and support of graduates during the statehood movement and in the development of Telangana now was unforgettable.

Vani Devi’s electoral victory was a great tribute to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, he added.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .