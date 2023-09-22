Varun Gandhi writes letter to UP Dy CM over license suspension of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital

The UP Health Department suspended the licence of Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Amethi following the death of a 22-year-old woman in a case of alleged medical negligence.

By ANI Published Date - 02:12 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Varun Gandhi has written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief minister Brajesh Pathak and raised concerns over the license suspension of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi.

In his letter, Varun Gandhi said, “I am writing this letter to you with deep concern regarding the recent suspension of the license of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. The foundation stone of this hospital was laid by former Prime Minister Mrs. Indira Gandhi in 1982. It has stood as a pillar of health care support for the people of Amethi and its neighbouring districts for many decades.”

“Over the years, the institute has been playing a vital role in providing essential and quality medical services in various fields including cardiology, nephrology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, general surgery and gynecology. The decision to suspend its license will have far-reaching impacts on health care access, employment and education in the region,” he added.

Varun Gandhi also noted that suspension of the hospital’s license will ‘create a significant void’ in the region’s healthcare landscape, which will have a profound impact on the well-being of our citizens.

“Apart from this the hospital plays a commendable role in health care education by training 600 nursing and 200 paramedic students annually. Unilaterally suspending a hospital’s license without giving any opportunity for explanation raises concerns, as the decision impacts health care access, livelihoods and educational continuity,” Varun Gandhi said.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, run by Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust New Delhi, while party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are its members.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai on Wednesday requested Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to revoke the suspension of the hospital in public interest, saying it was causing inconvenience to people.

“The hospital provided health care facilities to people of the nearby areas on minimum charge and without any profit for the past few decades,” Rai said, adding that the hospital is the lifeline of Amethi.

— Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) September 22, 2023