MAA president Manchu Vishnu reacts on Arshad Warsi’s ‘joker’ remark

By Pratyusha sista Published Date - 23 August 2024, 07:13 PM

MAA president and Actor Manchu Vishnu

Hyderabad: Manchu Vishnu, President of the Movie Artiste Association (MAA), has expressed concerns over comments made by Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi about Prabhas’ appearance in “Kalki 2898 AD.” Warsi described Prabhas as a “joker,” which sparked outrage within the Telugu film community.

In response, Vishnu penned a letter to Poonam Dhillon, President of CINETAA, urging such remarks be avoided in the future to maintain respect and unity within the industry.

He emphasized the importance of public figures being mindful of their words, especially in the age of social media, where statements can quickly cause widespread controversy. He highlighted that the film fraternity is like a family, bound by a shared passion for cinema, and urged for dignity and respect among all colleagues, regardless of regional relationships.

Vishnu called for a commitment to preserving unity and respect in the film community.