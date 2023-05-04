Virupaksha is releasing tomorrow in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam

Virupaksha will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam tomorrow (May 5). The Kannada release will take place on May 12.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:28 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Hyderabad: Virupaksha is the latest spine-chilling blockbuster in Telugu. The film provided a thrilling experience for the Telugu audience with solid content. The Telugu audience fell in love with the rich technical standards of the film.

We all know that Virupaksha made more than 80 crores at the box office worldwide with just a Telugu language release. After looking at this blockbuster response for the film in Telugu, the makers of Virupaksha are now releasing the film in other languages across India. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam tomorrow (May 5). The Kannada release will take place on May 12.

Virupaksha will be released in Hindi by Goldmines. The Tamil and Malayalam releases will be done by Studio Green and E4 Cinemas.

Virupaksha will easily cross the 100 crore gross mark with this pan-Indian release. The medium-budget film also sets a sample for other movies to become blockbusters in the local language first and then get released in other languages.

Meanwhile, the makers are also planning to make a sequel for the film. Karthik Dandu hinted at the sequel already during the recent celebrations of the film.

– Kiran